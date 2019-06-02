|
Willie Miles Carr, age 75 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on May 28, 2019.
Preceded in death by mother and father Nellie Miles and Wiled Miles, and brother Eddie Miles. Survived by husband John Carr Sr., son Steve Carr, daughter-in-law Kimberly Carr, grandson DeShawan Carr, granddaughter Amber Carr, sister Joyce Meridieth, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with a service to follow at 8:00 pm, Pastor Dean Brantley officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 to process to East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00 pm interment.
