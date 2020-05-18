|
Willie Smith
Knoxville - Smith, Willie 85 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by Jean, his wife of almost 65 years, and daughters, Shannon and Nancy. He was born in Brewton, AL. After serving in the Naval Reserves, Willie married his high school sweetheart in 1955. They moved to Knoxville in 1972 to work for the plants in Oak Ridge, TN. He retired from Liberty National Insurance after 17 years of service. Willie was an active member of Temple Baptist Church in Powell, TN since 1973 where he was a bus captain, usher, and Deacon. He was preceded in death by parents, Elijah and Lula Mae Smith; siblings, Kathleen, Earnestine, Myra, George, Hermie, and Everett. Willie is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Smith; children, Mike (Kim) Smith, Brent (Cindy) Smith, Greg (Connie) Smith, Jon (Susan) Smith, Nancy (Scott) Morgan, Van (Charlotte) Smith, and Shannon (Dave) Goldschmitt; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Iva (T.C.) Gray; several nieces and nephews. Family invite friends to come to Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home Wednesday, May 20th between 3-7pm, at their convenience, to pay respects. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral and graveside service will be held at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home and Cemetery. Rev. Clarence Sexton to officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Crown College 1700 W. Beaver Creek Powell, TN 37849.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2020