Willis Anthony "TJ" Burse, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Willis Anthony "TJ" Burse Jr. born January 22, 1981 in Knoxville, TN, passed away May 20, 2019 at his home.
Preceded in death by mother, Jacqueline A. Cowan; father Willis A. Burse Sr.; sister Katenya Cash; grandparents, Henry (Helen) Ashe; great aunt, Ellen (Leon) Turner and uncle, Frank Burse Jr.
Survived by brothers, Stanley Cash II (Tonya), Sean Cash (Traci), Corey Burse and Jacoby Yarbro; nieces and nephews Zacary, Ezekiel, Zoey, Taylor and Jaclyn Cash, Bre-Anna, Corey Jr., Mariah, Angel and Malichi Burse; uncles, Michael and James Kennedy Jr. and Howard Burse; aunts, Bonnie Darby and Emma Burse.
Saturday, May 25 2019, a Celebration of Life begin at 5:30 p.m. at Paul Hogue Park, 500 S. Chestnut St, Knoxville, TN. Professional services provided by Patton Funeral Home 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 25, 2019