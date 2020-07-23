1/
Willis Ault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis Ault

Frankewing - Willis Lee Ault, Jr. - age 72 of Frankewing, TN known to some as Jim or Fuzzy and formerly of Andersonville, TN passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retiree from the TVA Engineering Laboratory in Norris, TN after 33 years of service. Preceded in death by parents Willis Lee, Ault, Sr. and Clara. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Marilyn Ault; daughter, Christi Bogle (Clint) of Woodbury, TN; daughter, Sherry Ault and her significant David Bakewell Knoxville; grandchildren, Gavin, Gaige and Georgia Grace Bogle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tracy and Jackie Slagle of Knoxville, Julie Lusk, San Antonio, TX and Roy and Margie Brigman of Danbury, TX; other extended family; several nieces and nephews; along with his church family at McBurg United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 3:00 PM followed by a procession to Roseberry Cemetery, Mascot, TN, for the interment with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be sent to McBurg United Methodist Church, P O Box 14, Frankewing, TN 38459, NWTF, Multi County Cancer Network-Lincoln County, Bugles Across America or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved