Willis Ault
Frankewing - Willis Lee Ault, Jr. - age 72 of Frankewing, TN known to some as Jim or Fuzzy and formerly of Andersonville, TN passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retiree from the TVA Engineering Laboratory in Norris, TN after 33 years of service. Preceded in death by parents Willis Lee, Ault, Sr. and Clara. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Marilyn Ault; daughter, Christi Bogle (Clint) of Woodbury, TN; daughter, Sherry Ault and her significant David Bakewell Knoxville; grandchildren, Gavin, Gaige and Georgia Grace Bogle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tracy and Jackie Slagle of Knoxville, Julie Lusk, San Antonio, TX and Roy and Margie Brigman of Danbury, TX; other extended family; several nieces and nephews; along with his church family at McBurg United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 3:00 PM followed by a procession to Roseberry Cemetery, Mascot, TN, for the interment with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be sent to McBurg United Methodist Church, P O Box 14, Frankewing, TN 38459, NWTF, Multi County Cancer Network-Lincoln County, Bugles Across America or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com