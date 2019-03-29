|
|
Willis Baker
Farragut, TN
Willis E. Baker Jr. age 75 avid music lover and beloved pastoral educator went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Willis served as Benefit Plans Administrator for Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 28 years where he retired. He continued to serve at ORNL by conduction plant tours where he loved meeting new people and sharing the history of ORNL. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam era, had published four books and co-wrote the lyrics of two published Cantadas.
He is survived by his wonderful wife of 54 years Joyce A. Baker, his children Willis Eric Baker III and Joi Baker Whaley. Grandchildren Christopher Baker, Ethan Whaley, Paiton Whaley, Noah Whaley and great grandchildren Lily Baker and Tanner Baker.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents Willis E. Baker Sr. and Myrtle Christenberry Baker, sister Laretha Baker, brothers Walter Baker and James Baker, grandparents James and Eliza Baker and Walter and Nancy Christenberry.
The family will receive friends on Friday March 29th at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5pm-7pm with the service to immediately follow. Interment will be at East Fork Cemetery on Saturday at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Willis's honor to Honor Air Knoxville (www.honorairknoxville.com) at 7536 Taggart Lane, Knoxville, TN 37938.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019