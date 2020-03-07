|
Willis Gibbs
Knoxville - Willis Eugene Gibbs, age 96, died March 6, 2020 peacefully at home after a brief illness. He was a great father, husband, papaw, uncle, brother, and friend. Willis was raised on a farm in Corbin, KY by his loving Grandparents after his Mother died from complications of his childbirth. Now 96 years later he will meet his Mother in heaven, as well as his Father who was a railroad worker and coal miner. He is in the Basketball Hall of Fame at Woodbine High School, Whitley County, KY. He was a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and World War II Veteran. Willis had a strong work ethic. He worked for the Knoxville News Sentinel, as linotype operator, South Knoxville Recreation Center, Smoky Mountain Market, and finishing his career at K-25 and Y-12 Plants in Oak Ridge, TN as a Chemical Operator. Willis enjoyed fishing, family reunions, day trips and bargain shopping. He was always willing to help his children with cars, college, home repairs, babysitting or whatever was needed. Dad had a high quality and active life until August 1, 2019. A special thanks to Covenant Health Hospice Team and Riverdale Health Group. Willis is preceded in death by his parents Maynard Gibbs and Sallee Vaughn Gibbs; brother, Norman Gibbs; Sisters, Patsy Gibbs Mabe, Mildred Gibbs and Daughter-in-law, Carla Jo Crabtree Gibbs. Survived by wife of 76 years, Christine Elliott Gibbs; brother, Kenneth Gibbs and wife Florence; children, Jerry Gibbs and wife, Lindee, David Gibbs and wife Ramona, Cindy Gibbs Rooks and husband Bill, Lissa Gibbs, Mark Gibbs; grandchildren, Dena Gibbs, Kristin Gibbs, Randy Gibbs and wife Michelle, Lisa Gibbs Brummett and husband, Brad, Erin Rooks Baber and husband Abe, Crittenden Gibbs and wife Amanda; great grandchildren, D.J. Gibbs, Graham Baber, Everett Baber, Carson Hainje, and Cager Gibbs. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm, Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville with a service to follow at 7:00pm, officiated by Pastor Tom Rayford. Family and friends will meet at Berry Funeral Home, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 1:15 pm and process to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike for a 2:00pm Interment with full military honors. Pallbearers will be David Gibbs, Mark Gibbs, Crittenden Gibbs, Bill Rooks, Randy Gibbs, D.J. Gibbs, Brad Brummett and Abe Baber. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020