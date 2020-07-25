1/1
Willis "Lynn" Joiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis "Lynn" Joiner

Seymour - Willis "Lynn" Joiner of Seymour, TN, age 81 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He passed peacefully in his home with his wife and daughter by his side. Lynn was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a faithful member of Burnetts Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a teacher and deacon for many years. He led a life dedicated to serving God by helping others. He found joy in simple things like playing his guitar, watching old westerns or sports, reading, caring for his birds and working in his yard or garden. He retired from KUB where he worked 38 years. He served 2 years in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Massey Frye and brother Bobby Joiner.

Survivors include: wife of 59 years, Jewel Whaley Joiner; children, Steve Joiner, Wayne Joiner, Keith (Beth) Joiner, Susan Joiner and Becky Payne; grandchildren: Shannon, Tosha (Travis), Leia (Evan), Lauren, Sydney, Brayden, DeAnna, Chance, Kayleigh and Preston; great-grandchildren: Nickolas, Helena, Ava, Trinity, Mara and Grayson; siblings: Billy Joiner, Sharon McCulley, Jim McCulley and Laura Rickard; beloved dogs: Marley and Miley.

Graveside service 2 PM Tuesday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with Reverend Donny Walker officiating. Masks and Social distancing will be required. The family would like to thank Atchley Funeral Home and Caris Health Care for their excellent service and care during this time. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ann Anderson
Coworker
July 26, 2020
So Sorry to see that Lynn has passed away. Jewel and Family may you have peace in these trying days. May God be with all of you.
Carolyn Knight Poynter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved