Willis "Lynn" Joiner
Seymour - Willis "Lynn" Joiner of Seymour, TN, age 81 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He passed peacefully in his home with his wife and daughter by his side. Lynn was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a faithful member of Burnetts Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a teacher and deacon for many years. He led a life dedicated to serving God by helping others. He found joy in simple things like playing his guitar, watching old westerns or sports, reading, caring for his birds and working in his yard or garden. He retired from KUB where he worked 38 years. He served 2 years in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Massey Frye and brother Bobby Joiner.
Survivors include: wife of 59 years, Jewel Whaley Joiner; children, Steve Joiner, Wayne Joiner, Keith (Beth) Joiner, Susan Joiner and Becky Payne; grandchildren: Shannon, Tosha (Travis), Leia (Evan), Lauren, Sydney, Brayden, DeAnna, Chance, Kayleigh and Preston; great-grandchildren: Nickolas, Helena, Ava, Trinity, Mara and Grayson; siblings: Billy Joiner, Sharon McCulley, Jim McCulley and Laura Rickard; beloved dogs: Marley and Miley.
Graveside service 2 PM Tuesday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with Reverend Donny Walker officiating. Masks and Social distancing will be required. The family would like to thank Atchley Funeral Home and Caris Health Care for their excellent service and care during this time. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
)