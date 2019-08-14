Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Tazewell Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Shephard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis Shephard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis Shephard Obituary
Willis Shephard

Powell - Shephard, Willis Eugene 76 of Powell, TN passed away at home Monday, August 12, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was a member of The Church at Sterchi Hills. Willis retired from Astrom Powers but his passion was gardening and working in his yard. Willis was preceded in death by parents, Grace and Lawrence Shephard; brothers, Homer, David, Stanley, J.C. Shephard. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patsy Shephard; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Doyle Hurd; sister-in-law, Linda Tortorich; host of nieces, nephews and many friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 15th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Friday, August 16th at 1:00pm, meeting at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. Service to be officiated by Pastor Joel Dew. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the building fund at The Church at Sterchi Hills 904 Dry Gap Pike Knoxville, TN 37918.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now