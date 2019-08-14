|
|
Willis Shephard
Powell - Shephard, Willis Eugene 76 of Powell, TN passed away at home Monday, August 12, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was a member of The Church at Sterchi Hills. Willis retired from Astrom Powers but his passion was gardening and working in his yard. Willis was preceded in death by parents, Grace and Lawrence Shephard; brothers, Homer, David, Stanley, J.C. Shephard. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patsy Shephard; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Doyle Hurd; sister-in-law, Linda Tortorich; host of nieces, nephews and many friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 15th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Friday, August 16th at 1:00pm, meeting at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. Service to be officiated by Pastor Joel Dew. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the building fund at The Church at Sterchi Hills 904 Dry Gap Pike Knoxville, TN 37918.
