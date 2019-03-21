Services
Wilma A. Morton age 84 of Kingston passed away Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019 at the home of her daughter. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Morton; daughter, Angela Morton; brother, Lonas Stubbs, and sister-in-law, Lillian Stubbs. She is survived by her daughters, Deana Amburn, Debbie Reed (Bill), and Melinda Alexander (Johnny); grandchildren: Matthew Alexander, Marcie Yaden, Marshall Lewis, and Lesley Lewis, and several great-grandchildren: Johnathon McBee, Shelby McBee, Jacob McBee, Chloe Lewis, Audrey Lewis and Sawyer Lewis. Private graveside services were held in Martel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory To Bringing To Light Ministries, PO Box 50392, Knoxville, TN 37950. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
