Wilma Berrier
Knoxville - Wilma Joyce Berrier - age 82 of Knoxville went to Heaven peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1937. Wilma was a member of Loveland Baptist Church. She worked at Quincy's for over 20 years. She was the roots that held the Family Tree together. Survived by loving husband of over 50 years, Glenn Berrier; children, Eugene Jackson, David Jackson, Jody Haynes, Dewey Berrier II, Rick Berrier, and Monroe Berrier; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and sisters, Jeanie Miller Humphrey and Billie Hutson. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020