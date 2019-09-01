|
Wilma Carmack
Oliver Springs - Wilma Langley Carmack, age 77, a resident of Oliver Springs passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
Mrs. Carmack was born October 13, 1941 in Roane County, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.
She enjoyed dancing, going to yard sales and most importantly spending time with her family.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents: Jake and Viola Langley; by a son, Robert Carmack and by 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Robert Carmack; by children: Elizabeth Carmack, Betty Gallaher and husband, Rodney and Lynn Parris and fiancé Wayne McKinney; by grandchildren: Brandi Neikirk, Harley NeiKirk and wife Reagan, Kayla Carmack, Loren Carmack, Paige Huckaby, Notorious Parris, Kendri White, Kris White and Ace Staton; by a brother, Bill Langley and wife, Judy; by sisters: Margaret Key, Lavona Addington, Helen Blake, and Patricia Barkshire and husband, Warren; by several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends, Monday, September 2, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Carmack family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019