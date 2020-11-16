Wilma "Cricket" Cooper



Wilma "Cricket" Cooper went home to join God's Angels on Nov 8th, 2020. She was born Sept. 5th, 1952 and for 68 years blessed us with her love and strength. Member of Olivet Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband Jimmy of 50 years who will always love her. She is also survived by her sister Bobbie Everence and her brother Robert Woods Jr., many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert Woods Sr. and Doris Woods, and sisters Neitti Beaty and Linda Henry. She is also survived by her very close friends and family Debbie, Shelia, Brenda and Michelle. The family will receive friends Sat., Nov. 21st from 4-6 pm and service to follow at Olivet Baptist Church 4701 Pleasant Ridge Rd with Matt Caldwell officiating.









