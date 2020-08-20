Wilma "Dean" Ellison
Sharps Chapel - Wilma "Dean" Ellison - age 86 of Sharps Chapel, passed away suddenly August 18, 2020 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Troy Ellison. Wilma is survived by her daughter, Janet (Ricky) Collins; son, Bobby (Beth) Ellison; granddaughers, Corryne Huxley and MiKayla Huxley; grandsons, Eric Lynn Collins, T. L. Ellison, II and Jordan Ellison; great grandson, Conner Collins; and caretaker, friend and family, Mamaw Brantley.
Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to Sharp Cemetery in Sharps Chapel for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Reverend Greg Sharp officiating.