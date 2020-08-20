1/
Wilma "Dean" Ellison
Wilma "Dean" Ellison

Sharps Chapel - Wilma "Dean" Ellison - age 86 of Sharps Chapel, passed away suddenly August 18, 2020 at her home.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Troy Ellison. Wilma is survived by her daughter, Janet (Ricky) Collins; son, Bobby (Beth) Ellison; granddaughers, Corryne Huxley and MiKayla Huxley; grandsons, Eric Lynn Collins, T. L. Ellison, II and Jordan Ellison; great grandson, Conner Collins; and caretaker, friend and family, Mamaw Brantley.

Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to Sharp Cemetery in Sharps Chapel for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Reverend Greg Sharp officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Dean Ellison. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sharp Cemetery in Sharps Chapel
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
