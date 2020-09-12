1/
Wilma Faye (Keys) Kuhl
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Faye (Keys) Kuhl

Corryton - Wilma Faye (Keys)Kuhl, 59, of Corryton, passed peacefully at home on Friday, September 11th, 2020 surrounded by family. Born on March 6th, 1961 to parents Ethridge and Annis Keys of Corryton, TN. She is survived by her husband, Larry Kuhl, of 34 years; Children: Michael (Sarah) Ellis, Heather (Nicholas) Rhine, Haley (Nick) Hurst, Wally (Christina) Kuhl, and Hillaery (Benjamin) Frost; Special nephew, Eddie (Casey) Keys; brother, David (Linda) Keys and sister June "Lucy" Patterson. Faye was affectionately called Nanny by 10 Grandchildren she called her Special Angels. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 PM at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Love Kitchen or The American Cancer Society. Condolences for the Kuhl family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 12 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallace Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Wallace Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved