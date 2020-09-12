Wilma Faye (Keys) Kuhl
Corryton - Wilma Faye (Keys)Kuhl, 59, of Corryton, passed peacefully at home on Friday, September 11th, 2020 surrounded by family. Born on March 6th, 1961 to parents Ethridge and Annis Keys of Corryton, TN. She is survived by her husband, Larry Kuhl, of 34 years; Children: Michael (Sarah) Ellis, Heather (Nicholas) Rhine, Haley (Nick) Hurst, Wally (Christina) Kuhl, and Hillaery (Benjamin) Frost; Special nephew, Eddie (Casey) Keys; brother, David (Linda) Keys and sister June "Lucy" Patterson. Faye was affectionately called Nanny by 10 Grandchildren she called her Special Angels. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 PM at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Love Kitchen or The American Cancer Society
. Condolences for the Kuhl family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com
.