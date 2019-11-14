|
|
Wilma Florence
Knoxville - Wilma Jean Florence, age 76 of Knoxville, TN entered God's garden Monday, November 12, 2019. Wilma was born January 24, 1943. She retired from Knox County Schools after dealing with several health issues. Wilma Jean was a wonderful cook. She was a devoted wife of 51 years to Oliver Wayne Florence who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was father, Alfred Stone; mother, Elizabeth Stone; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Wilma leaves to cherish her memory: children, Elder Charles Stone (Evangelist LaJeune) of Suray, VA, James
(Adrianna) Stone of Hopewell, VA, Karen "Niecy" Smith of Knoxville and James Billingsley of Nashville, TN; brother, Marvin (Dolores) Stone; sister, Marsh Baker (Jimmie); 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including devoted friend, Linda (Mondo) Stacey. The family will receive friends, Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1-2 PM with the Celebration of Life service to follow at 2 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary with Elder Charles Stone officiating. The final resting place will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery on Maryville Pike in Knoxville, TN with a full dove release. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019