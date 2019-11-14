Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Florence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Florence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Florence Obituary
Wilma Florence

Knoxville - Wilma Jean Florence, age 76 of Knoxville, TN entered God's garden Monday, November 12, 2019. Wilma was born January 24, 1943. She retired from Knox County Schools after dealing with several health issues. Wilma Jean was a wonderful cook. She was a devoted wife of 51 years to Oliver Wayne Florence who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was father, Alfred Stone; mother, Elizabeth Stone; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Wilma leaves to cherish her memory: children, Elder Charles Stone (Evangelist LaJeune) of Suray, VA, James

(Adrianna) Stone of Hopewell, VA, Karen "Niecy" Smith of Knoxville and James Billingsley of Nashville, TN; brother, Marvin (Dolores) Stone; sister, Marsh Baker (Jimmie); 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including devoted friend, Linda (Mondo) Stacey. The family will receive friends, Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1-2 PM with the Celebration of Life service to follow at 2 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary with Elder Charles Stone officiating. The final resting place will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery on Maryville Pike in Knoxville, TN with a full dove release. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -