Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Wilma Florence Moore Thurman


Wilma Florence Moore Thurman Obituary
Wilma Florence Moore Thurman

Rutledge, TN

Wilma Florence Moore Thurman, 76, of Rutledge, TN., passed away at Jefferson Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 17, 2019. Mrs. Thurman was born on November 22, 1942 to Thomas "Doc" Elmer and Louvernia Hill Moore in Anderson County. She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Thurman enjoyed sewing, painting, and crocheting. She is preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Richard, Howard, and Charles Moore; 3 sisters, Faye Sing, Emma Marie, and Linda Lou Lee; and her grandson, Jonathon Eli McDaniel.

Mrs. Thurman is survived by her children, Penny Loggans, Bobby Ray Thurman, Melissa Lou McDaniel, Vernie Jean Robinson, and Ronnie Eugene Norman; her 2 sisters, Betty Cooper and Sue Thomas; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; plus a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodhaven Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will begin at 1pm on Monday, May 20th with Charles Young and Gene Marie officiating. Interment will follow the service, in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. All services are located at 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN 37849.

To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.

Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Wilma Florence Thurman Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019
