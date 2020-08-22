Wilma Grimes
Schuyler, VA - Rejoice! Wilma Jacqueline Price Grimes returned home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born July 26, 1939, Wilma gave her life to Jesus many years ago at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. Wilma lived a life of Christian service and had a special place in her heart for "the least of these." She was always ready and willing to help as much as she was able. Wilma is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rev. Wayne Burl Grimes; her son, Mark Steven Grimes (Katherine); her son, Walter Brinton Grimes; her daughter Linda Grimes Ray (Brian); three grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, and Hunter; a great-granddaughter, Mia; her "favorite" sister, Sondra Newman (J.C.); her "ornery" brother, Doug Price (Tammy)l "the brother she raised," Gary Price (Ginger); and many nieces/ great-nieces and nephews / great-nephews. Wilma's generous spirit, forgiving heart, and quick wit will be missed greatly. While many hearts here on earth are left with a void, today, Wilma has a renewed mind and body. She is in the presence of Jesus, singing with the angels and undoubtedly making everyone laugh. In the words of Wilma, "What di I have to do to get some ice cream around here?" There will be a call of convenience on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10 am until 5 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Rennoc Road, Knoxville. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 am in Shoffner Cemetery, located at 1131-1143 Leadmine Bend Road, Sharps Chapel, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to Hospice of the Piedmont (www.hopva.org/donate-online-now
). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mynattfh.com