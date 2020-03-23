Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryville - Wilma Helen Wolfe-age 85 of Maryville went home to be with Jesus Sunday morning, March 22, 2020 surrounded by her family at her granddaughters' home in Sharps Chapel. Helen was preceded in death by parents, Claude and Sarah Robertson; husband, James Henry Wolfe; her children, Linda Wolfe Cumbie and Steven Wolfe; four brothers and one sister.

Survivors: grandson, Casey Russell, Maryville; granddaughter, Sarah and Rev. Tommy Begley; great-grandson, Jarred Begley; great-granddaughter, Jordyn Begley, all of Sharps Chapel; two sisters-in-law, Gladys Self and Gladys Robertson, both of Maryville. Several nieces and nephews along with a host of friends.

Private graveside service will be conducted at Middle Creek Cemetery, Sevierville. The family will announce a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
