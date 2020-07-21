1/
Wilma Jane Sampson Oakley
Wilma Jane Sampson Oakley

Midtown - Wilma Jane Sampson Oakley, age 83, of Midtown, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2020 at her home. She was born April 3, 1937 in Roane County. She was a member of Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. Wilma worked in real estate for many years before retiring. She loved interior decorating, working in her flower gardens, as well as doing various arts & crafts. Preceded in death by her first husband, R. L. Sampson; parents, Richard & Mary Ledford Tidwell; granddaughter, Katie Rose Sampson.

SURVIVORS; Husband of 21 years, Roy Oakley of Midtown; Children, Michael Sampson of Rockwood, Mark Sampson of Midtown; Sister, Elizabeth Baker of Harriman; Sisters-in-law, Sarah Burns of Knoxville, Carolyn Tidwell of Harriman; Dear Friend, Patricia Passmore of Midtown; Several extended family members and friends.

Graveside Service will be held 9:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens with Charles Milligan officiating. There will be a memorial service held at Midtown Valley United Methodist Church once services reconvene and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Roane Memorial Gardens
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stewart and Sharon (Stiles) Fine
Family
