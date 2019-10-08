Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Gartrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Jean Gartrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Jean Gartrell Obituary
Wilma Jean Gartrell

Chester - Wilma Jean Gartrell, 79, a 36 year resident of Chester, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born in Lenoir City, Tennessee, to Clarence Boyd and Wilma Ruth Shinpaugh Goodwin, Mrs. Gartrell attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she met Cecil Eugene "Gene" Gartrell, her loving husband of 59 years. After many years and many moves as a naval officer's wife, Mrs. Gartrell settled happily in Chester and embarked on a 30 year career as a Realtor, most recently with Long and Foster. Mrs. Gartrell was an active member of Chester Baptist Church for 35 years. She was an avid walker and enjoyed her daily two mile walk. Wilma is survived by her husband; two sons, David Christian Gartrell and wife, Susan and Ryan Andrew Gartrell and wife, Mandy; her four grandchildren, Nicholas, Haley, William and Jordan Gartrell; her sister, Linda Goodwin Cornett and husband, Earnie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Robert Goodwin. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross by visiting www.redcross.org in memory of Wilma Gartrell. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now