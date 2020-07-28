1/
Wilma Jean Green
Wilma Jean Green

Sevierville - Wilma Jean Green, age 89, of Sevierville, Tennessee passed Sunday, July 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl E. and Gladys M. McNelly; brother, Robert McNelly and her loving husband, Johnny O. Green. Jean is survived by her daughter and son in- law, Brenda G. and Allen Hawks; granddaughter, Abby Beddingfield and great-grandson, Will Beddingfield. Special thanks to the caregivers, nursing and staff of Mountain Brook Assisted Living for providing a very loving environment and excellent care. Also, many thanks to Avalon Hospice, which provided excellent care. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made in Jeans honor to Avalon Hospice, 121 N. Henderson St. Sevierville, TN 37863. The family will have a private graveside service at Eusebia Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.berryfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
