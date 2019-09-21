Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland South Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
Berry Highland South Funeral Home
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Wilma Jean Mills

Wilma Jean Mills Obituary
Wilma Jean Mills

Seymour - Wilma Jean Mills, age 75 of Seymour, passed away September 18, 2019. She was an avid softball player. Wilma also enjoyed going to yard sales and growing tomatoes. She is survived by son, Joseph Mills, Jr.; daughter, Donna Lindsey (Joe); sister, Reba Highland; brothers, Hubert and Lawrence Weaver; grandchildren, Carrie Sellers, Breanna Mills, Marshall Lindsey and Zachary Mills; great grandchildren, Julian Willings, Jade Willings, Jasmynn Lindsey and Adelya Muse. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23rd from 5-7 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 24th at 11 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South

9010 E. Simpson Road
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019
