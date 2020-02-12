Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Berry Highlands Memorial Park
5315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
Johnson City - Wilma Branstetter Jones, 95, of Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Village. Wilma was born to the late Pearly L. and Josie (Adams) Branstetter in Deer Lodge, TN.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Wilma was preceded in death by her sisters; Elaine Branstetter, and Mary West, brothers; Wayne, Reed, and Wallace Bransetter, brother-in-law's; Hugh K. Jones (Grace), and Wilbur R. Jones.

Those left to cherish Wilma's memory include her son; Louis Jones (Frannie), daughter; Sharon Phipps (Bill), grandchildren; Brady Steele (Hollie), Jennifer White (Mike), Jeremy Jones, Jessi Barrowclough (David), Kenzie Steele, eight great-grandchildren, sisters; Anita Steffen, Pearl Branstetter, and Rosalyn Lavender, along with several nieces and nephews.

Wilma's final wishes where for cremation. A Graveside Service will be held by the Jones family at Berry Highlands Memorial Park 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee on April 18, 2020 at 11:00am.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37601 is honored to serve the Jones family. (423)610-7171
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
