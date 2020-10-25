Wilma "Ninny" Jones
Knoxville - Wilma "Ninny" June (Valentine) Jones, of Knoxville, born November 25, 1936, went to be with her Lord on October 21, 2020. She was faithful member of North Knoxville Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, William and Julia Estelle (Mathes) Valentine; three sisters, Dorothy Mills, Lorene Mynatt, Wanda Nighbert; and brother, Jimmy Valentine. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her devoted husband of over 64 years, Jim "Pap" Jones; children, Karen (J. Gordon) Dalton, Teresa (Fred) Wade, Rickey (Sonja) Jones; grandchildren, Aaron Wade, Stacey Wade, Kevin (Lauren) Wade, Bradley (Megan) Jones, Brett Michael Jones, Joseph Dalton, Katianne Dalton; great-grandchildren, Lezlie Wade, Lillian Wade, Raleigh Jones; sister, Catherine Norton; brother, Darrell (Wanda) Valentine; brothers -in-law, Bill (Ann) Jones, Dennis (Rella) Jones; special nephew, Denny (Missy) Havner; several nieces, nephews, other extended family and dear friends. The family will Receive Friends on Monday, October 26th from 1:00-2:00pm at Berry Highland South, 9010 E Simpson Rd, Knoxville. The Funeral Service begin at 2:00pm, with Pastor Fred Wade and Kevin Wade officiating. The Interment will follow at Berry Highland South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Alzheimer's Tennessee in Wilma's memory. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com
