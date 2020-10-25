1/1
Wilma "Ninny" Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma "Ninny" Jones

Knoxville - Wilma "Ninny" June (Valentine) Jones, of Knoxville, born November 25, 1936, went to be with her Lord on October 21, 2020. She was faithful member of North Knoxville Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, William and Julia Estelle (Mathes) Valentine; three sisters, Dorothy Mills, Lorene Mynatt, Wanda Nighbert; and brother, Jimmy Valentine. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her devoted husband of over 64 years, Jim "Pap" Jones; children, Karen (J. Gordon) Dalton, Teresa (Fred) Wade, Rickey (Sonja) Jones; grandchildren, Aaron Wade, Stacey Wade, Kevin (Lauren) Wade, Bradley (Megan) Jones, Brett Michael Jones, Joseph Dalton, Katianne Dalton; great-grandchildren, Lezlie Wade, Lillian Wade, Raleigh Jones; sister, Catherine Norton; brother, Darrell (Wanda) Valentine; brothers -in-law, Bill (Ann) Jones, Dennis (Rella) Jones; special nephew, Denny (Missy) Havner; several nieces, nephews, other extended family and dear friends. The family will Receive Friends on Monday, October 26th from 1:00-2:00pm at Berry Highland South, 9010 E Simpson Rd, Knoxville. The Funeral Service begin at 2:00pm, with Pastor Fred Wade and Kevin Wade officiating. The Interment will follow at Berry Highland South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Alzheimer's Tennessee in Wilma's memory. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved