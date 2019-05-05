|
|
Wilma Lee Gibson Hensley
Knoxville, TN
Wilma Lee (Gibson) Hensley, age 77 went to her Heavenly home on the morning of Friday, May 3rd, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother Jessie Gibson, father William T. Gibson, brother Billy Gibson, and most recently her loving husband of 55 years, Randy E. Hensley. Survived by daughter Donna Sanford (Sean), son Randy Hensley (Darlene), granddaughters Ashton Birdwell, Laurel Hensley, Shawnna and Savanna Sanford, and 2 step-granddaughters, Mindy Wells and Kristen Cunningham. The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:30 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 7:30 pm, Rev. Tyler Cunningham officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019