Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6041
Wilma Lorene Campbell

Wilma Lorene Campbell

Maryville, TN

Wilma Waters Campbell, age 90, passed away peacefully, March 19, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living, Browns Creek, with her daughter by her side. The last surviving child of Ben and Cora Farmer Waters. She was retired from University of TN Medical Center. Preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Howard Campbell Sr.; son, Jackie Howard Campbell Jr.; parents, Ben and Cora Waters and siblings, Lloyd, Elaine, Margaret, Lucille, Alden, James "Buck" and Mary Lee. Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Elizabeth "Libby" and Steven Young; sister in law, Gladys Waters and several nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, she was cremated and a very private service will be held. Special thanks to Brookdale Browns Creek in Maryville and University of TN Hospice for their great care and love. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
