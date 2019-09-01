|
Wilma Marcum
Knoxville - Wilma D. Marcum, age 87, of Knoxville, formerly of Lake City, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday August 30, 2019. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a long time member of Main Street Baptist Church, Lake City. She began her teaching career in Kentucky and was a longtime dedicated teacher at Lake City Elementary School before retiring after over forty-five years of service. She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth E. Marcum; parents, Robert and Myrtle Duncan; and sister, Roberta Farris. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Cathy Marcum; daughters and sons-in-law, Louann and Dale Caldwell, and Lecia and Dennis Moreau; grandchildren, Jonathan (BJ) Caldwell, Whitney (Justin) Hunthrop, Drew (Katy) Marcum, Kendale (Nathan) Karch, Courtney Hernandez (Eluid) Flores, Caroline Moreau, and Corey Moreau; four great grandchildren,Mesac, Landon, Parker, and Payci; special nieces and nephews, Frances Kraemer, Robert Farris, and Ellen Loudermilk; and several nieces and nephews, and friends. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm Tuesday September 3, 2019, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel and the family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday September 3, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church (214 4th St, Rocky Top, TN 37769). A service will follow with Rev. Wayne Philips and Rev. Dale Caldwell officiating. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery Wednesday September 4, 2019, for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Kids on Campus c/o Main Street Baptist Church (PO Box 405 Rocky Top, TN 37769). Online obituary and guest register is available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019