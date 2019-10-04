|
Wilma "Jean" McNew Harbin
Knoxville - Wilma "Jean" McNew Harbin- age 83, passed away on October 2, 2019. Jean was an avid camper and a lifelong member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carrie Rolen; and sons, Claude McNew and Curtis McNew. She is survived by her husband, Jim Harbin; children, Kathy (Bob) Kimbrough, Chuck (Trish) McNew, Chris McNew, and Craig (Jeri) McNew; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday October 6, 2019, at North Knoxville Baptist Church, 217 W Oldham Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM followed by a funeral service with Rev. Charles Fritz officiating. Family and friends will meet at Bridges Funeral Home to go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens on Monday October 7, 2019 at 11:15 AM for a 12:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jean's name to the North Knoxville Baptist Church Music Department at 217 W Oldham Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019