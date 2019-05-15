|
|
Wilma McQueen Berry
Knoxville, TN
Berry, Wilma McQueen, 70, died Sunday the 12th of May at home in Knoxville. She was preceded in death by her parents William McQueen Cureton and Martha Haun Cureton. She as a young girl attended Miss Claudette's Riley Baton School and graduated from Smithwood Elementary School. She then attended and graduated from Knoxville Central High School in 1967. She was in chorus at Central. She then worked at Miller's Department Store and also Hess's. She joined Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Burlington as a young lady. She is survived by her husband Bill Berry, brother James Cureton, sister Janice Cording, cousins Mary Prater, Milton Haun, and Sally Alspaugh. She is also survived by Dan Berry, Scott Berry brothers-in-laws and mother-in-law Ruby Berry. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday May 17 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019