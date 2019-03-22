|
Wilma Mize Noe
Knoxville, TN
Wilma Mize Noe, born in Sevier County on October 26, 1931 passed away March 20, 2019. She attended Carson Newman University and graduated UT in 1952. A member of Central Baptist Church and Bethany Sunday School Class. Wilma owned and operated Gertrude's Fashions for 25 years. Preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Dale Gayther Noe; parents, Robert Lee Mize and Julia Connatser Mize; brothers-in-law, Ben G. Headrick, Dr. Harry S. Phillips, Bruce Noe, Boyd (Geneva) Noe, Lewis (Nina) Noe; sisters-in-law, Lucy Noe and Grace Forest; father-in-law, Albert (Grace) Noe; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Gilbert Noe. Survived by children and spouses, Kathy (Kevin) Haley, Timothy (Barbara) Noe, Steven (Pat) Noe; grandchildren, Daniel (Megan) Noe, Joshua (Gina) Noe, Caroline (Ben) Nicholson, Elizabeth Noe, Andrew (Kirstin) Noe; great grandchildren, Dale Charles Noe, Cecily Reese Nicholson, and Christine Elena Nicholson; sisters, Norma Headrick, Evelyn Phillips, and Vivian Abney; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 10 am - 12 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, 5364 N. Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37918. Rev. Ron Mouser will officiate. Family and friends will meet at Walnut Grove Cemetery on County Garage Rd., Sevierville, TN for the 4 pm graveside service. Rev. Curtis Wells will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Child Evangelism Fellowship, PO Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383, www.cefonline.com; Central Baptist Church of Fountain City; or Gideon's, www.gideons.org. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019