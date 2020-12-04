Wilma Rae Newcomb
Knoxville - Wilma Rae Newcomb, age 89 of Knoxville, and formerly of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Wilma was a long-time member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church; a member of the Believer's Sunday School Class; the Mary Rayfield Circle Women's Group and the Bearden Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her parents, John R. Johnson and Virginia Gates Johnson; husband, Tommy Newcomb to whom she was married 68 years; sister, Rowena Walker, son, Brian Newcomb, and great-grandsons, Nolan and Henry Curtis. Wilma is survived by her daughter, Carla Curtis; grandchildren, Chad and Ashley Curtis; Benjamin and Jessica Curtis, and Ashley Snipes; great-grandchildren, Meadow and Sloan Curtis, and Jalyn and Robin Snipes; sister-in-law, Gladys Smith, and several nieces and nephews. Thank you to all her caregivers, especially Tammy Kirk. Graveside service will be held 12:00, noon, Saturday, December 5, 2020, Edgewood Cemetery, with the Rev. Bruce Galyon officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church Missions, or to FISH Pantry, or to the Alzheimer's Association
