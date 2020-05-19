|
Wilma Ruth Linn
Knoxville - LINN, WILMA RUTH - Age 88 went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Wilma was born February 4, 1932 in Union, Kentucky. She was of the Protestant faith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years David, her brother Gayle, and parents Harry and Anna Huff. She proudly leaves behind sons Mark Linn and his wife Jeannine, and Steve Linn and his wife Susan, both of Knoxville; her grandchildren Brent Linn and wife Normarys of Fort Wright, Kentucky, Rachel Linn Bonds and husband Cody of Douglasville, Georgia, and Deanna Linn Masengill and husband Brian of Knoxville; great-grandchildren Henry, Jude, Jack, Penelope, Liam, and Mark; sister-in-law Charlotte Huff, nieces Sandy Forsyth and Mary Texter; nephews Bill Huff, H. G. Huff, and John Huff and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials and gifts may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. An opportunity to express your love for Wilma and remember her is to be provided from 2:00 to 6:30 PM on Friday May 22, 2020 at Mynatt's Funeral Home of Fountain City. A small memorial service presided by Mr. Jeffrey McMurray will be held at 6:30 PM and will be streamed by internet on the Mynatt's Funeral Home website of www.Mynattfh.com for the benefit of those unable to attend. A grave-site service will be held 10:30 AM on May 30, 2020 at Big Bone Baptist Church of Union, Kentucky.
