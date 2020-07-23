1/1
Wilma Teague
Wilma Teague

Knoxville - Wilma Louise Teague age 73 of Knoxville, passed away July 21, 2020. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and former President of American Business Women's Association Karns . Her passion was music, teaching and being a member of the Grace Baptist Orchestra. Preceded in death by parents, Wade and Theda Smith. Survived by husband, Charles Teague, Jr.; daughters, Cheryl (Curt) Fields and Sandy (Peter) Fodelmesi; grandchildren, Hannah Fields, Sarah (Dillan) Dillman and Rachael Fields; great- grandchildren, Noah and John; sisters, Mary (Robert) Carey and Angela (Steve) Fann; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Carey, David Carey, Michael Carey, Alan Fann and Melanie Bass. There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette at 10 am Monday, July 27th and will be live streamed on Weaver Funeral Home's Facebook page. Rev. Mark Braddom officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. www.weaverfuneralservice.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Wilma was a charter member of our orchestra at Grace, and we have such fond memories of her wit, wisdom and passion. We will miss her greatly but we also rejoice that she is with Jesus, her risen savior! Our prayers go out to her family and loved ones....Wilma will not be forgotten!
Mark Akers
Friend
July 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
