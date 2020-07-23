Wilma Teague
Knoxville - Wilma Louise Teague age 73 of Knoxville, passed away July 21, 2020. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and former President of American Business Women's Association Karns . Her passion was music, teaching and being a member of the Grace Baptist Orchestra. Preceded in death by parents, Wade and Theda Smith. Survived by husband, Charles Teague, Jr.; daughters, Cheryl (Curt) Fields and Sandy (Peter) Fodelmesi; grandchildren, Hannah Fields, Sarah (Dillan) Dillman and Rachael Fields; great- grandchildren, Noah and John; sisters, Mary (Robert) Carey and Angela (Steve) Fann; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Carey, David Carey, Michael Carey, Alan Fann and Melanie Bass. There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette at 10 am Monday, July 27th and will be live streamed on Weaver Funeral Home's Facebook page. Rev. Mark Braddom officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. www.weaverfuneralservice.com
.