Wilma Troutman
Powell - Wilma M. Llewellyn Troutman age 91 of Powell, went to be with her Savior January 26, 2020. She was a Member of Callahan Road Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School most of her life. Wilma was a Godly wife and mother and a living testimony to everyone she met. Preceded in death by her husband, Archie T. Troutman; parents, Walter and Myrtle Llewellyn; brothers, James and Walter; sisters, Inez and Edna; grandson, Daniel Brashears; son-in-law, Ralph Woods. She is survived by sons, Steve (Celeste) Troutman and David (Laura) Troutman; daughters, Connie (Ken) Miller, Juanita Woods, Carol (Dan) Humphrey and Linda (Wiley) McCroskey; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Anderson; many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Maplecourt Assisted Living for their loving care. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday at Callahan Road Baptist Church with the service to follow at 7 pm. Rev. Marc Sasser officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday at New Gray Cemetery for an 11 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020