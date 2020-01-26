Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Callahan Road Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Callahan Road Baptist Church
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
New Gray Cemetery (meet at 10:45 a.m.)
Wilma Troutman Obituary
Wilma Troutman

Powell - Wilma M. Llewellyn Troutman age 91 of Powell, went to be with her Savior January 26, 2020. She was a Member of Callahan Road Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School most of her life. Wilma was a Godly wife and mother and a living testimony to everyone she met. Preceded in death by her husband, Archie T. Troutman; parents, Walter and Myrtle Llewellyn; brothers, James and Walter; sisters, Inez and Edna; grandson, Daniel Brashears; son-in-law, Ralph Woods. She is survived by sons, Steve (Celeste) Troutman and David (Laura) Troutman; daughters, Connie (Ken) Miller, Juanita Woods, Carol (Dan) Humphrey and Linda (Wiley) McCroskey; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Anderson; many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Maplecourt Assisted Living for their loving care. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday at Callahan Road Baptist Church with the service to follow at 7 pm. Rev. Marc Sasser officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday at New Gray Cemetery for an 11 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
