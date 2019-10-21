|
Winifred Jean Russell Hansard
Knoxville - Winifred Jean Russell Hansard, age 92, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and proud graduate of Rule High School. Winifred retired from Rankin Sign Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Sr. and Mary Russell, brother, William Jr. and wife Wanda. She is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, L.T. Hansard, son and daughter-in-law, David and Anita Hansard, daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Freddy Davidson, grandson and wife, Jason and Wendy Hansard, great-grandsons, Keaton and Landon Hansard, sister Charlotte (David) Hill, several nephews and nieces and many friends. A special thank you for the loving care given Winifred by the 3rd floor caregivers of Beverly Park Place. The family will receive friends from 4:30 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the main entrance to Lynnhust Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Kyle Shell officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. (5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919) or The Gideons International Knoxville Northwest Camp (P.O. Box 560, Powell, TN 37849). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019