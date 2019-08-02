|
Winnie Loretta Burnette
KNoxville - Winnie Loretta Burnette, age 92, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a long time member of Grigsby Chapel United Methodist Church. She was born and raised in the Hardin Valley area and attended Hardin Valley Elementary and Karns High School. Winnie (Duby) worked at Lakeshore Mental Health for 27 years. She married the love of her life Winford Burnette on August 27, 1948, and they raised 3 children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Winford; her parents, James and Callie Marcum; grandson, Joshua Burnette; and 9 siblings. Winnie (Duby) is survived by her children, James Steven Burnette (Debby), Timothy Lee Burnette (Tracy), and Lisa Ann Burnette; grandchildren, Jason, Tyler, and Tanner Burnette; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, S.R. Marcum; sister-in-law, Dee Dee Marcum; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 9:30-11am Saturday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service at 11am. Burial will follow at Marrietta Church Cemetery in Hardin Valley. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to United Methodist Women of Grigsby Chapel UMC 11603 Grigsby Chapel Rd Knoxville, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019