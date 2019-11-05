|
Winnie T. McAlister
Lenoir City - Winnie T. McAlister - age 90 of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly on November 4, 2019 at her home. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. Winnie loved to crochet and known to her grandson as the "Crochet Queen". Preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Biddix; parents, George and Emma Thomas; brothers and sisters: Roy Thomas, Jack Thomas, Juanita Parker, Jake Thomas, George Thomas, Jane Bokan, Robert Thomas, an infant brother, and the father of her children, Franklin A. McAlister, Sr. She is survived by her children: Eva Biddix and husband, James, Frank McAlister and wife, Rita, George McAlister and wife, Susie, and Charles McAlister; grandchildren: Ted McAlister, Doug Hroch, Nicholas McAlister, Anthony and Casey McAlister; great-grandchildren: Alexis McAlister, Kiera McAlister, Jackson McAlister, Waylon McAlister, Sarah Jane McAlister, Isabella Trent, Nicholas Trent and Nathan Trent; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Dwight Torbett and Rev. Tony Bandy officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:15 Friday morning and proceed to McAlister Family Cemetery on New Hope Road in Philadelphia, for graveside services at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019