|
|
Dr. Winston Hall Worthington
Farragut, TN
Dr. Winston Hall Worthington, age 75, of Farragut passed away suddenly Friday evening, May 10, 2019 at his home.
Dr. Worthington grew up in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School, and the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis. He practiced medicine in Knoxville and Memphis for 40 years. Dr. Worthington enjoyed spending time with his family, working with the Golden Gloves Charity and where he was a board member, watching movies, playing the piano, and UT Football.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rose Ella Worthington.
Dr. Worthington is survived by his wife of 18 years. Lynne Worthington; son, Chris; sister-in-law, Anne Hamm of Lenoir City; brothers-in-law, Randy and Steve Hamm; nephew, Jeff Hamm;
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel followed by a Celebration at 7 p.m. with Rev. Alan Smith officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Highland Memorial West Mausoleum for services and entombment.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the family of Dr. Hall Worthington. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2019