Winston Keith Smart
Knoxville, TN
Winston Keith Smart, age 66 of Powell, went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019. He was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church and a loyal employee of Liberty National Life Insurance for over 30 years. Preceded in death by wife and love of his life, Debbie Smart; parents, Carl and Mary Smart; sister, Darlene Vick; brothers-in-law Bob Vick and John Vick; mother-in-law, Opal Seymour. Survived by children, Keith Smart, Amber Smith (Eric) and Tyler Smart (Whitney), beloved grandchildren Ryler and Keegan Smart, Katie Grace and AnnaBeth Smith, honorary grandchildren Ayane and Cambhrel Johnston; sisters Brenda Vick and Shannon Carlane Treece (Gordon), several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Fresenius Medical Care, Powell for their loving care for the past 10 years. Family will receive friends 5:00-8:00pm Friday, May 17, 2019, at Ridgeview Baptist Church, 6125 Lacy Rd Knoxville, TN, with service to follow. Rev. Maston Jackson and Rev. David McGill will officiate. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Rd Powell, TN, for an 11:00am interment. Pallbearers: Michael Broyles, Curtis Broyles, Adam Savage, Eric Smith, Tony Vick and Robert Vick. Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Love, Jim Nipper, Charlie Nipper, David Latham, Jeff Oaks, Gary Gilleran and Steve Tippens. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2019