|
|
Woodrow Edward Johnson
Knoxville, TN
Woodrow Edward Johnson, Jr.- departed this life, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home.
Born May 30, 1952.
Preceded in death by parents, Woodrow and Hattie Johnson; sister, Joyce Harrison; brother, Walter Johnson; nephew, Regas Johnson; niece, Carolyn Rader.
Survivors, sons, Rondrow Peebles, Edward Johnson; daughters, Sade and Ashley Johnson and Rhonda Houston; sisters, Lillie Rader, Yvonne, Jacqueline, Linda, Judy Johnson; Harriet (Charles) Chandler, Sonja (Larry) Beal; brother, Michael (Shirley) Johnson; several grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon Friday at Payne Avenue Baptist Church; funeral
service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Richard S. Brown, Officiating.
Interment East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier.
Family will assemble at 2545 Linden Avenue.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019