Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Woodrow Edward Johnson

Woodrow Edward Johnson Obituary
Woodrow Edward Johnson

Knoxville, TN

Woodrow Edward Johnson, Jr.- departed this life, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home.

Born May 30, 1952.

Preceded in death by parents, Woodrow and Hattie Johnson; sister, Joyce Harrison; brother, Walter Johnson; nephew, Regas Johnson; niece, Carolyn Rader.

Survivors, sons, Rondrow Peebles, Edward Johnson; daughters, Sade and Ashley Johnson and Rhonda Houston; sisters, Lillie Rader, Yvonne, Jacqueline, Linda, Judy Johnson; Harriet (Charles) Chandler, Sonja (Larry) Beal; brother, Michael (Shirley) Johnson; several grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon Friday at Payne Avenue Baptist Church; funeral

service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Richard S. Brown, Officiating.

Interment East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier.

Family will assemble at 2545 Linden Avenue.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
