Woodson Lee Smith
Knoxville - Woodson Lee Smith age 60 of Knoxville, passed away April 10, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church in Powell. He was an Environmental Engineer for the State of Tennessee. He received his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He is preceded in death by parents, Milas and Betty Smith. Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Robin Valentine Smith; sons, Colin Lee Smith and Trevor Overton Smith; special cousins and many good friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020