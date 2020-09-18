Woodson "Woody" Lee Smith
Knoxville - Medical Center to go be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on September 17, 1959. Woody loved his family so much. His wife and sons meant everything to him. He was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church in Powell, TN. Woody worked for the State of Tennessee for 36 years, graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Civil Engineering, and worked with his Dad in the summer at Smith Welding. His hobbies and enjoyment in life were reading, music, and traveling. He loved to spend time traveling with his family and enjoyed every day of his life. Preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Milas Smith; parents-in-law, Louise and Edward Valentine; grandparents, Helen and Roy Joyce, Mosie Ethel Henegar and Lee Overton Smith; great-grandmother, Mother Clarkie; aunt, Grace Bailey; uncles, Howard Smith (Billie), Rudolph (Wanda), Overton (Jennie); cousin, Gary Smith. Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Robin Valentine Smith; sons, Colin Lee and Trevor Overton Smith; aunt, Barbara Summers (Howard); cousins, Brenda, Karen, Patty, Paul, Lisa, and Susan; special cousins, Cheri Rulli (Mike) and daughter Ryan, Tanya Summers, special in law cousins, Pat Smith and family; brother-in-law, Dwight Valentine and family, many special co-workers former and recent and extended family; special friends, Mike Payne, Tim Berry, Mike and Debbie Emery, Tom and Kay Jursik and Erma and Lewis Brewer. He leaves behind so many people he was close to and he is missed everyday by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 26th at Lake Shore Park, 5930 Lyons View Pike at the Marble Hall Pavilion from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. The wearing of masks are required and bring your own lawn chair. A catered box lunch will be provided after the celebration service. Rev. Perry Austin and Ryan Moore will be officiating and Mary Sue Garnier and Pam and Eric Cox will be singing. In lieu of flowers, please give to the KSO, Knoxville Opera Guild, COVID 19 first responders and nurses, Knoxville Branch of the Cancer Society
, Knoxville branch of American Heart Association
, Alzheimer's Association
and Young Williams Animal Shelter, or to the charity of your choice
. Special thanks to the ICU doctors and nurses at Parkwest and especially Dr. Jesse Doers. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
.