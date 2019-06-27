|
|
Worth Wilkerson
Loudon - Worth Wilkerson, 87, of Loudon and formerly of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, June 23.
Worth worked as a corporate communicator at TVA and was an editor at UT before starting his own publications in Tellico Village.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha; daughter, Sonya of Greenback and son, Kevin of L.A.
Services are Sunday, June 30, at The Community Church at Tellico Village at 2 PM. A Memorial has been set up for the University of Alabama East Tennessee Alumni Association's scholarship fund. For condolences and a full obituary go to: www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019