Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
The Community Church of Tellico Village
Loudon - Worth Wilkerson, 87, of Loudon and formerly of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, June 23.

Worth worked as a corporate communicator at TVA and was an editor at UT before starting his own publications in Tellico Village.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha; daughter, Sonya of Greenback and son, Kevin of L.A.

Services are Sunday, June 30, at The Community Church at Tellico Village at 2 PM. A Memorial has been set up for the University of Alabama East Tennessee Alumni Association's scholarship fund. For condolences and a full obituary go to: www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019
