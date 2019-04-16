|
WR "Butch" DeLozier
Seymour, TN
WR "Butch" DeLozier, age 91 of Seymour, went to his eternal home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. WR was a lifelong resident of Sevier County. He attended Knob Creek School and Harrison Chilhowee Baptist Academy before serving in the Military Police Corps of the U.S. Army during WWII. Following his service, he married "the prettiest girl he'd ever laid eyes on," Betty Ruth Pitner. Together they worked at Standard Knitting Mill almost a decade before starting their own
business, WR DeLozier Sausage Company. They made and delivered sausage to hundreds of local businesses and schools for 40 years. WR was a faithful member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, where he served as Director of Music and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a hardworking and skilled businessman, a devoted husband and father, and an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be remembered for his keen memory and storytelling and his generous spirit. He will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. WR was preceded in death by his mother, Neva Rogers DeLozier; father, Robert Raymond DeLozier; wife of 67 years, Betty Ruth Pitner DeLozier; and son, William Randall "Randy" DeLozier. He is survived by his sisters, Ruth Clark, Georgia Teague, Ruby Loveday, and Jean Evelyn Cutshaw; daughter-in-law, Iva DeLozier Massey; grandson, Joshua DeLozier; granddaughter, Julia Duarte DeLozier and husband Esly Alex; and great-grandchildren, William Rhys and Annalise Duarte DeLozier; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dominion Senior Living of Sevierville and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care they provided WR, making the final chapter of his life one of peace, comfort, and laughter. Funeral service 7 PM Wednesday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Justin Randolph officiating. Interment 11 AM Thursday at Zion Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 104. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019