Wray Powell
Knoxville - Wray G. Powell went to be with his heavenly father Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born May 8, 1944, Wray was 76 and was the son of the late Buell and Ermal Powell. Wray was a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church and retired owner of Southland Erectors and Riggers. He was a loving husband, father, and papaw who never met a stranger. Wray loved everyone big, was a shining example of kindness, and a blessing to all of the lives he touched throughout his life. Wray is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sue Irwin Powell; daughter Allison Powell Cornell; grandchildren Emma Wray Cornell, Drew Powell, and Ellie Cornell; siblings Frank Powell, Ruth Edwards, Helen Mendenhall, sister-in-law Joyce Powell; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Wray's sister, Dottie Donnelly, also joined him in heaven October 24, 2020.
Wray was preceded in death by his son, Chad Jason Powell; in-laws Frank and Lucille Irwin; siblings Joe Powell, John Powell, Juanita Newkirk, Margaret Beckman, and Dora Rivers.
A call at convenience will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 9:00-5:00 PM. Reverend John Holland will officiate a graveside service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Clapps Chapel UMC Cemetery; 7420 Clapps Chapel Road, Corryton, TN 37721 where family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM for a 1:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Clapps Chapel Cemetery fund would be much appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
