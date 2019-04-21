|
Wray Williams, Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Born June 17, 1938 in Johnson City, TN and died Friday, April 12 in Knoxville, TN after a brief battle with brain cancer at the age of 80.
Wray graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN in 1957, attended East Tennessee State College from 1957-1962, ETSU in Johnson City, TN from 1962-1964 graduating with a B.S. degree and where he was also a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He graduated from U.T. Knoxville in 1970 with a Masters degree in Physics.
Wray served in the Navy from 1959 to 1965 and was in active duty for 2 years during the Vietnam War onboard the USS Duxbury Bay and then served in the Naval Reserve in Kingsport, TN. He was a member of the American Legion.
During his professional career, Wray managed IT departments at numerous companies including the Tennessee Eastman Company in Kingsport, TN, AFG in Kingsport, TN, the Kingsport Press in Kingsport, TN, Plusmark in Greeneville, TN, Rand McNally in Lexington, KY and the KY Department of Transportation in Frankfort, KY.
Wray enjoyed competitive golf, computer and mobile device programming, spending time with his family, and sharing his knowledge and experience with friends, family and through teaching. He taught math at a community college for 2 years as well as serving as a Junior Achievement volunteer coordinator and thoroughly enjoyed helping others.
Preceded in death by father Frank Williams and mother Mildred Williams, brother Mike Williams, sister-in-law Becky Williams, and nephew John Williams. Survived by wife of 54 years Virginia (Ginger) Williams, son Wray Williams, Jr., daughter Leah Williams, sister Leah Williams-Chapin, brother John Williams, grandchildren McKenzie Maxon and Delaney Maxon, and beloved nieces and nephews.
A service will be held May 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN. His body was donated to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine, Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology for research to eradicate brain cancer.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019