Wylie Cornelius King Sr.
Wylie Cornelius King Sr. was born October 17, 1946 to the late Julius and Ella Mae Murphy King. He was a graduate of Austin High School, Class of 1965. After graduation, he enlisted the United States Army. Upon honorable discharge from the Army, he worked at several different companies including Union Carbide, Lockheed Martin, Martin Marietta, BWXT, and Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge, TN. He retired after 44 years of exemplary service.
Wylie was a faithful dedicated member, usher, deacon, and trustee of Open Door Church. He was always willing to help any and every person he could.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Rudy C. Stinson; brother, Julius "Sunny" King; sisters-in-law, Aquilla Cantrell, Jewel Cason and brother-in-law, David "Friday" Dixon Jr.
Left to mourn his passing, devoted and loving wife of 45 years, Shirley D. King; loving sons, Wylie (Diane) King, Josiah King; loving daughters, Nikki King-Clark, Tina Stinson; loving grandchildren, Denesha (Michael) White, Emani (Chase) Hamilton, Diamond Brown, Jamyia, Kielah, Kaela and Wylea King, Jay Brown, David Jr. and Noah Clark, Antonio and Xavier Stinson, Reggie Johnson; great-grandchildren, Adeidra "Ni-Ni" Mills and Scarlett "Katie" Hamilton; devoted cousins, Shelia E. Murphy-McDowell, Alicia "Cookie" Caldwell; sisters-in-law, Joyce Dixon, Paula King; brother-in-law, Lawrence ( Mary) Dixson; future son-in-law, Robert Emory; devoted friends, Yvonne and Ken Elizar, Selena King, his Y-12 work family and many others.
Wednesday, October 14, 2020, a public walkthrough visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Open Door Church, 2806 Sherman Street, Knoxville, TN. Social Distancing and face masks are required. Interment will follow at East TN Veterans Cemetery, 2200 Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN, where military honors and a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the visitation. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
.