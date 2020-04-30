|
|
Wynees (Wynn) Brinson
Sunrise: May 4, 1949 - Sunset: April 26, 2020
Wynees was born to the parents of Charlie Wynn and Ms. Wyleen Jenkins in Houston County, GA. Mr. Charlie Wynn and Ms. Melba Wynn raised her in a Christian home. She gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was a member of Wallace Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. She has served the church as a Consecrated Deaconess and First Lady. She worked for the Knox County School system retiring from Austin East High School. Nita lived a joyful and exciting life traveling as a Military Spouse to several countries raising her children as military dependents. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband of 42 Yrs., Rev. Larry S. Brinson, her Biological mother: Ms. Wyleen Tucker; sons: Tracy (Debbie); Alton (Thomasina); Gregory (Valerie), Grandson, Maurice Wynn (Danielle. 19 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. 2 sisters; 5 brothers, 2 sisters and 4 brothers in law. A special thanks to Danielle Radcliff who cared for her day and night. To God be the Glory for the blessings she shared.
Mrs. Brinson will lie in state on Sat. May 2, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a private service to follow @ 2 p.m. at Unity Mortuary will be following the Governors executive order. There will be a private graveside on Monday May 4, 2020 @ 2p m. at The East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier-location).
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020