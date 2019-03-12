|
Xen B Edward Portwood II
Knoxville, TN
Xen B Edward Portwood II, age 73, of Knoxville, passed away March 9, 2019 at UT Medical Center, surrounded by family and loved ones. Xen was a 1963 graduate of Holston High School and served in the Air National Guard.
Xen was the owner of Portwood Communication Constructors for the majority of his adult life prior to retirement. He enjoyed being at the lake, camping, flying airplanes, classic cars and time with his grandkids.
Preceded in death by parents Xen B. Portwood and Kathleen Portwood.
Survived by sons Xen "Brice" Portwood III and John "Chase" Portwood; daughters-in-law Charity and Amanda Portwood; grandkids Gavin and Arianna Portwood, life partner Ann Jones; brother Russell Portwood and wife Rosemary; many other friends and loved ones.
Xen's wish was that his body be donated for medical research to help find a cure for , which took his life.
Family will receive friends 5:30-7:30PM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7:30PM with Pastor Scott Daugherty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , .
Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019