Yellie H. Greebe
Tellico Village - Yellie H. Greebe, age 87, of Tellico Village, Loudon, passed away on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019.
Yellie was born on June 8th, 1932, in Heerenveen, The Netherlands. She received her MD degree from Groningen University in 1956 as the first female in her family to go to college. At University she met her husband Caaj Greebe and they married on the day before Christmas in 1957, the only day Caaj was able to take leave while serving in the Dutch military.
Yellie practiced as a general practitioner, and Caaj worked as physicist at Philips Electronics.
In 1985 they moved to the United States. They were very happy and proud to live in America. Yellie felt strongly connected to people and naturally wanted to help. In the US, she supported many charities such as the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and various animal welfare organizations. Until less than a week before she passed away, she worked as volunteer for the Good Samaritan Center.
After Yellie and Caaj retired in 1994, they moved to Tellico Village, Loudon TN. They spent their time playing music, camping, traveling, enjoying family and always taking care of those who needed help, including the many shelter dogs they adopted. Yellie was very proud of her grandchildren and visited them wherever they happened to have moved to around the world.
After her husband Caaj passed in 2016, Yellie was devastated but never lost her zest for life. As the social person she was, she made many friends throughout her life and until the very last moment she was surrounded by those very close to her.
On July 3rd, 2019, she accomplished her long-lasting wish to become a proud US citizen.
Yellie is survived by daughter Rens, son-in-law Paul, son Buff, daughter-in-law Carolina, her 5 grandchildren Lodewijk, Victor, Alexander, Helena and Thessa, as well as her loving dog Valerie.
The family would like to express their gratitude to friends and neighbors for their friendship and support. At her specific request, no funeral services will be held. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, Loudon County Animal Shelter or the .
Yellie lived live to the fullest and had no regrets. She will be sorely missed.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019